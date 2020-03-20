Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) Issued By Oppenheimer

Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Shopify in a report issued on Tuesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Ikeda now expects that the software maker will earn ($0.84) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.77). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Shopify’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.53) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.53) EPS.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $505.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.26 million. Shopify had a negative net margin of 7.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Sunday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $385.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. National Bank Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $400.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $465.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $473.81.

Shopify stock opened at $332.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $470.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $386.74. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $190.38 and a fifty-two week high of $593.89. The firm has a market cap of $38.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -299.55 and a beta of 1.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Rudd International Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Rudd International Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 989 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

