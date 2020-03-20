Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for SEI Investments Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:SEIC)

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of SEI Investments in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.90.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $423.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.50 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 29.88%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.67.

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $42.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $39.44 and a 1-year high of $69.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.91 and a 200 day moving average of $61.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.33.

In other SEI Investments news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 122,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.89, for a total value of $7,453,605.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,581,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,446,579.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 11,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $769,724.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,760,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,382,707.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 2,764.7% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 487 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 409.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 871 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

