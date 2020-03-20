Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Carter’s, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NYSE:CRI)

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) – Analysts at DA Davidson dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Carter’s in a report issued on Wednesday, March 18th. DA Davidson analyst J. Morris now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.60.

Get Carter's alerts:

CRI has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Carter’s from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Carter’s from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Carter’s from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Carter’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.71.

NYSE CRI opened at $72.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.99. Carter’s has a one year low of $63.17 and a one year high of $112.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.96.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.08). Carter’s had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 4th quarter worth $204,000.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.