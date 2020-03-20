Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for SMTC Co. (NASDAQ:SMTX) Issued By B. Riley

SMTC Co. (NASDAQ:SMTX) – Research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SMTC in a report issued on Monday, March 16th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now expects that the technology company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.02. B. Riley also issued estimates for SMTC’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SMTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of SMTX opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. SMTC has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $4.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $60.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.12.

SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $90.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.00 million. SMTC had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 11.26%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SMTC by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 39,693 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SMTC during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of SMTC by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 286,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 10,196 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of SMTC during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SMTC during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

SMTC Company Profile

SMTC Corporation provides electronics manufacturing services worldwide. The company offers end-to-end electronics manufacturing services, including product design and engineering; printed circuit board assembly; production, enclosure, cable assembly, and precision metal fabrication; systems integration and testing; and configuration to order, build to order, and direct order fulfillment services.

