Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) PT Set at €12.87 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) has been assigned a €12.87 ($14.97) price objective by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 104.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PSM. Barclays set a €13.50 ($15.70) price target on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Warburg Research set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.60 ($13.49) price target on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a price target on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Prosiebensat 1 Media has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €15.04 ($17.48).

Shares of PSM stock opened at €6.30 ($7.33) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €10.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €12.65. Prosiebensat 1 Media has a one year low of €7.20 ($8.37) and a one year high of €15.95 ($18.54).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

