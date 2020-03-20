Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Stock Price Down 10.4% on Insider Selling

Shares of Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) dropped 10.4% on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $96.70 and last traded at $99.92, approximately 1,121,281 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 752,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.51.

Specifically, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $251,075.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,617,927.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $3,127,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,831 shares in the company, valued at $11,863,358.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,500 shares of company stock worth $10,014,500 over the last ninety days. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PFPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. First Analysis raised shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Proofpoint has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.43 and a beta of 1.61.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.61. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $243.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Proofpoint Inc will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Proofpoint by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

