Project Pai Trading Up 48.6% Over Last 7 Days (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. One Project Pai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0144 or 0.00000217 BTC on popular exchanges including LBank, Huobi, BitForex and OOOBTC. During the last week, Project Pai has traded 48.6% higher against the US dollar. Project Pai has a total market capitalization of $20.92 million and $2.46 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00052115 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000631 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $296.34 or 0.04467687 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00068124 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00038886 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005892 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 42.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015084 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015091 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003736 BTC.

Project Pai Coin Profile

Project Pai (PAI) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2018. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,661,269,500 coins and its circulating supply is 1,456,602,922 coins. The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai

Buying and Selling Project Pai

Project Pai can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Bitfinex, LBank, HBUS, OOOBTC and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

