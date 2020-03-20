Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Stock Position Lowered by Ellington Management Group LLC

Ellington Management Group LLC lessened its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12,360.9% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,598,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,860 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,733,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,813 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 158.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,919,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,862 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 139.7% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,899,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,150 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,947,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,899 shares during the period. 64.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $7,341,341.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,772,809.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,682 shares of company stock worth $12,441,819 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.21.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $110.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $99.09 and a one year high of $128.09. The company has a market capitalization of $290.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

