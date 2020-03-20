Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP)‘s stock had its “add” rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on PHP. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 168 ($2.21) price target (up from GBX 160 ($2.10)) on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Primary Health Properties to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 147 ($1.93) to GBX 155 ($2.04) in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.10) price target on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Primary Health Properties in a research report on Friday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 150 ($1.97) price target for the company. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 163 ($2.14).

PHP opened at GBX 126.20 ($1.66) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.35. Primary Health Properties has a 12 month low of GBX 122.40 ($1.61) and a 12 month high of GBX 163.40 ($2.15). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 154.38 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 147.53.

In related news, insider Stephen Kell sold 22,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 160 ($2.10), for a total transaction of £35,993.60 ($47,347.54). Also, insider Richard Howell bought 28,377 shares of Primary Health Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 162 ($2.13) per share, for a total transaction of £45,970.74 ($60,471.90). Insiders have purchased a total of 28,500 shares of company stock worth $4,616,322 over the last ninety days.

Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP) is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) and the leading investor in modern primary healthcare premises. The objective of the Group is to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation. PHP achieves this by investing in healthcare real estate in the UK and Ireland let on long term leases backed by a secure underlying covenant funded mostly by government bodies.

