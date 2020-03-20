PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Major Shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price Sells 10,000 Shares

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total value of $422,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,186,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,752,636.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Philanthropies Foundatio Price also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PriceSmart alerts:

On Monday, March 2nd, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total value of $571,200.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total value of $696,200.00.

Shares of PSMT opened at $46.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.77 and a 200-day moving average of $66.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.15 and a 52 week high of $79.90.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $811.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.30 million. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSMT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PriceSmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,615,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PriceSmart by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 320,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,769,000 after purchasing an additional 21,842 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in PriceSmart by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in PriceSmart by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in PriceSmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,710,000. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered PriceSmart from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.70.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sells brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of November 30, 2018, the company operated 41 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 each in Trinidad and Dominican Republic; 3 each in Guatemala and Honduras; 2 each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.