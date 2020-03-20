PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Earns Buy Rating from TD Securities

TD Securities restated their buy rating on shares of PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$16.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PSK. Tudor Pickering restated a hold rating and issued a C$16.00 price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded PrairieSky Royalty from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$17.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$16.50 to C$12.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$20.00 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$13.88.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

PSK stock opened at C$7.40 on Tuesday. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1-year low of C$6.51 and a 1-year high of C$20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.85.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.54%. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 163.52%.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

Further Reading: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.