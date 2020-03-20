PotCoin Achieves Market Cap of $1.16 Million (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $2,965.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges including Tux Exchange, Trade By Trade, Cryptopia and Bleutrade.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,632.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $144.92 or 0.02184827 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $232.76 or 0.03509093 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00625883 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014999 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.38 or 0.00654042 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00079514 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00026350 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00495723 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

POT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 21st, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 223,471,853 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin

PotCoin Coin Trading

PotCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Bittrex, Poloniex, CoinExchange, Tux Exchange, Bleutrade and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

