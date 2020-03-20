PolyOne (NYSE:POL) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.48 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.44. PolyOne also updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.48-0.48 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PolyOne from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded PolyOne from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded PolyOne from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PolyOne from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.14.

POL opened at $13.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $934.82 million, a PE ratio of 1.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. PolyOne has a 52 week low of $8.69 and a 52 week high of $37.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.78.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $658.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.36 million. PolyOne had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 18.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PolyOne will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.203 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. PolyOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.93%.

In related news, Director Richard H. Fearon acquired 3,500 shares of PolyOne stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.49 per share, with a total value of $99,715.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 103,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,962,390.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Fearon acquired 9,000 shares of PolyOne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.52 per share, for a total transaction of $121,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 109,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,929.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 13,500 shares of company stock worth $239,155. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PolyOne

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

