Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Prudential Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $12.50 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $13.60. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $17.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.23 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 7.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. B. Riley cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $96.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.85.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $44.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.57. Prudential Financial has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $106.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Global Financial Private Capital Inc raised its position in Prudential Financial by 4,312.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Prudential Financial by 405.1% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Prudential Financial news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 33,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total transaction of $3,236,640.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,189 shares in the company, valued at $9,168,604.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.17, for a total value of $722,994.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,344 shares of company stock valued at $8,335,072 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.92%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.64%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

