Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT)

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $7.09 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.18.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.95) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JMP Securities downgraded Aimmune Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Aimmune Therapeutics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Aimmune Therapeutics from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.33.

NASDAQ AIMT opened at $12.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $721.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.38. Aimmune Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.09 and a 1 year high of $37.00.

In other Aimmune Therapeutics news, Director Patrick G. Enright bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,522,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel C. Md Adelman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 132,665 shares of company stock worth $1,650,792 and sold 30,400 shares worth $1,045,100. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 1,132.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

