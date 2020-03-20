PipeHawk (LON:PIP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

PipeHawk (LON:PIP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX 0.82 ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Shares of PipeHawk stock opened at GBX 4.35 ($0.06) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5.92 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 5.26. PipeHawk has a 1 year low of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 7.58 ($0.10).
About PipeHawk
Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works
Receive News & Ratings for PipeHawk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PipeHawk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.