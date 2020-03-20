PipeHawk (LON:PIP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

PipeHawk (LON:PIP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX 0.82 ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of PipeHawk stock opened at GBX 4.35 ($0.06) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5.92 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 5.26. PipeHawk has a 1 year low of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 7.58 ($0.10).

About PipeHawk

PipeHawk plc engages in the development, assembly, and sale of ground probing radar (GPR) equipment, and test system solutions; and provision of GPR based services and the undertaking of complementary research and development assignments in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Utility Detection and Mapping Services; Development, Assembly and Sale of GPR Equipment; and Automation and Test System Solutions segments.

