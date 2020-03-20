Phoenixcoin Trading 31.9% Higher Over Last Week (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded up 22.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded 31.9% higher against the US dollar. Phoenixcoin has a total market capitalization of $332,678.13 and $83.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Phoenixcoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.07 or 0.01029205 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00048363 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00035139 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded 92.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00021984 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00188357 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008064 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00083897 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

PXC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2013. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 77,821,725 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

Phoenixcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phoenixcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoenixcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.