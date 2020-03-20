Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited’s (NASDAQ:HUIZ) Quiet Period Will Expire on March 23rd

Phoenix Tree’s (NASDAQ:HUIZ) quiet period will expire on Monday, March 23rd. Phoenix Tree had issued 5,250,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 12th. The total size of the offering was $55,125,000 based on an initial share price of $10.50. During Phoenix Tree’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NASDAQ HUIZ opened at $9.25 on Friday. Phoenix Tree has a 1 year low of $6.42 and a 1 year high of $14.80.

Get Phoenix Tree alerts:

About Phoenix Tree

Huize Holding Limited offers insurance brokerage services in the People's Republic of China. It provides life and health insurance products, such as critical illness, illness and disease, and term life and whole life insurance products; and property and casualty insurance products, including travel, individual casualty, and corporate liability insurance products.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.