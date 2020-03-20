Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $23.91

Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.91 and last traded at $24.20, with a volume of 317515 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.55.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PSXP shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.59.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $432.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.09 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 52.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Phillips 66 Partners news, Director Mark Haney bought 1,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.17 per share, with a total value of $101,958.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,648.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Phillip David Bairrington bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.50 per share, with a total value of $487,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,722.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,557,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $527,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,912 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 1,438,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,648,000 after purchasing an additional 589,504 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $11,886,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 180.8% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 284,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,523,000 after purchasing an additional 183,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,142,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,397,000 after purchasing an additional 168,303 shares during the last quarter. 26.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

