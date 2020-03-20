Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) PT Lowered to C$2.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.00 to C$2.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

PEY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$3.00 to C$1.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a hold rating on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$5.50 to C$1.75 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$5.25 to C$5.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$3.39.

Shares of TSE:PEY opened at C$1.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.44 million and a PE ratio of 1.49. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1 year low of C$0.91 and a 1 year high of C$7.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.18.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$116.69 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin, Alberta. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 803 million barrels of oil equivalent.

