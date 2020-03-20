PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) Downgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets to “Hold”

Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PetroChina from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut PetroChina from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America cut PetroChina from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. HSBC cut PetroChina from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut PetroChina from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.82.

PTR stock opened at $29.67 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $56.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.23. PetroChina has a 52-week low of $27.74 and a 52-week high of $68.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTR. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PetroChina in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of PetroChina by 5,888.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PetroChina in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PetroChina in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PetroChina in the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. 0.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PetroChina Company Profile

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

