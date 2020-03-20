People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Shares Sold by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,561 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 76.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO R David Rosato acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.54 per share, with a total value of $45,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,080. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PBCT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.30.

Shares of NASDAQ PBCT opened at $13.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $17.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.87.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 22.51%. The business had revenue of $506.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

