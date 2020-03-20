PennyMac Financial Services Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:PFSI)

PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 5,250 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 971% compared to the average daily volume of 490 put options.

PFSI has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.71.

In other news, CFO Andrew S. Chang bought 35,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.60 per share, for a total transaction of $594,960.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $167,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 116,227 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,354. Corporate insiders own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,003,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,166,000 after purchasing an additional 421,693 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $21,755,000. State Street Corp increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 607,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,681,000 after acquiring an additional 42,294 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,858,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 321,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,929,000 after acquiring an additional 95,437 shares during the period. 52.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PFSI opened at $16.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.84. PennyMac Financial Services has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $39.57.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $490.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.75 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 26.60% and a return on equity of 21.09%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 9.82%.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

