Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Antofagasta (LON:ANTO)

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ANTO. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Antofagasta to a hold rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.50) target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Liberum Capital upgraded Antofagasta to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 840 ($11.05) to GBX 1,100 ($14.47) in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. HSBC downgraded Antofagasta to a reduce rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 820 ($10.79) to GBX 835 ($10.98) in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Antofagasta to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 850 ($11.18) to GBX 740 ($9.73) in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Antofagasta to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 850 ($11.18) in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Antofagasta presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 881.07 ($11.59).

LON:ANTO opened at GBX 692.80 ($9.11) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48. Antofagasta has a one year low of GBX 656.60 ($8.64) and a one year high of GBX 1,026 ($13.50). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 788.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 870.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.27, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This is an increase from Antofagasta’s previous dividend of $0.11. This represents a dividend yield of 2.69%. Antofagasta’s payout ratio is currently 0.56%.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

