Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Stock Price Down 11.2% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) traded down 11.2% on Wednesday after Oppenheimer lowered their price target on the stock from $325.00 to $255.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Paycom Software traded as low as $186.99 and last traded at $192.39, 1,265,869 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 13% from the average session volume of 1,117,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $216.75.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PAYC. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $372.00 price target (up from $280.00) on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Paycom Software from $314.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Paycom Software from $233.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the third quarter worth $1,939,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 164.6% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 178.9% during the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 59,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,559,000 after purchasing an additional 38,454 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $283.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 37.47% and a net margin of 24.48%. The business had revenue of $193.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Paycom Software Inc will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to purchase up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

