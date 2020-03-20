Paul E. Szurek Sells 5,012 Shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) Stock

CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 5,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.42, for a total value of $478,245.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,692,488.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE:COR opened at $106.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.57. CoreSite Realty Corp has a one year low of $93.65 and a one year high of $123.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.17 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 13.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.69%.

COR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America downgraded CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.44.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in CoreSite Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $6,139,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in CoreSite Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in CoreSite Realty by 459.3% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in CoreSite Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in CoreSite Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

