Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) PT Lowered to C$46.00

Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$46.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Parkland Fuel from C$56.00 to C$50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. AltaCorp Capital lifted their price target on Parkland Fuel from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Parkland Fuel from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Parkland Fuel from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Parkland Fuel from C$51.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Parkland Fuel presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$49.70.

Get Parkland Fuel alerts:

Shares of TSE:PKI opened at C$23.07 on Monday. Parkland Fuel has a 52-week low of C$17.57 and a 52-week high of C$49.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$41.46 and a 200-day moving average price of C$44.66.

Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.74. The firm had revenue of C$4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.71 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Parkland Fuel will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parkland Fuel Company Profile

Parkland Fuel Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada and the United States. The company's Retail segment supplies and supports a network of 1,855 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Pioneer, Chevron, and Race Trac, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/Marché Express brand.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland Fuel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.