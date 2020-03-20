Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) from an outperform rating to a top pick rating in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$21.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$25.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PXT. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and set a C$28.00 price target on shares of Parex Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$33.00 to C$25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$29.00 to C$30.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

PXT opened at C$10.57 on Monday. Parex Resources has a one year low of C$9.22 and a one year high of C$25.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$20.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.45.

In other news, Senior Officer Wayne Kim Foo sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.36, for a total transaction of C$583,882.50.

Parex Resources Company Profile

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,037,753 gross acres. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved plus probable reserves of 184.674 million barrels of oil equivalent.

