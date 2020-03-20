Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.20

Panasonic Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.20 and last traded at $6.62, with a volume of 225678 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.86.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PCRFY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Panasonic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded Panasonic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Panasonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

The company has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.18.

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $17.58 billion during the quarter. Panasonic had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 3.75%. On average, research analysts forecast that Panasonic Co. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Panasonic Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances, Eco Solutions, Connected Solutions Company, Automotive and Industrial Systems, and Others. The Appliances segment develops and manufactures white goods such as vacuum cleaner, washing machine, refrigerator, and air conditioner; as well as health and beauty products.

