Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.31)-(0.25) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.23). The company issued revenue guidance of $208-213 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $210.35 million.Pagerduty also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.31–0.25 EPS.

NYSE:PD opened at $18.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.64. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion and a PE ratio of -20.94. Pagerduty has a 12 month low of $12.33 and a 12 month high of $59.82.

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $45.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.07 million. Pagerduty had a negative net margin of 30.26% and a negative return on equity of 16.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pagerduty will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pagerduty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks reiterated a positive rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Pagerduty in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Pagerduty from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pagerduty from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Pagerduty from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.30.

In other Pagerduty news, insider Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 52,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $1,306,538.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,687,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,457,911.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $25,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,683 shares of company stock worth $1,356,588.

Pagerduty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments.

