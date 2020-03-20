PacWest Bancorp to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:PACW)

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 16th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.83. Wedbush also issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.16 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.19 EPS.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $273.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.65 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 34.40%.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PACW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. PacWest Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.71.

Shares of PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $16.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.40. PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $40.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.

In other news, Director Robert A. Stine purchased 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.55 per share, with a total value of $198,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher D. Blake purchased 4,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.14 per share, for a total transaction of $147,603.60. Insiders acquired a total of 19,740 shares of company stock worth $474,232 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 187,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,825,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 93,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.