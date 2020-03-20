Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC (LON:PHI) Insider Richard Frank Studwell Purchases 1,000 Shares

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC (LON:PHI) insider Richard Frank Studwell purchased 1,000 shares of Pacific Horizon Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.46) per share, for a total transaction of £2,630 ($3,459.62).

LON PHI opened at GBX 235 ($3.09) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 330 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 323.42. Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 3.21 ($0.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 368.36 ($4.85). The firm has a market capitalization of $138.63 million and a PE ratio of -35.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03.

Get Pacific Horizon Investment Trust alerts:

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust Company Profile

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region (excluding Japan) and of the Indian Sub-continent. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Horizon Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Horizon Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.