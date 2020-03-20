Owl Creek Asset Management, L. Buys 75,200 Shares of Anterix Inc (NASDAQ:ATEX) Stock

Anterix Inc (NASDAQ:ATEX) major shareholder Owl Creek Asset Management, L. purchased 75,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.82 per share, for a total transaction of $2,919,264.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Owl Creek Asset Management, L. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 11th, Owl Creek Asset Management, L. purchased 21,700 shares of Anterix stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.88 per share, for a total transaction of $952,196.00.

On Monday, March 9th, Owl Creek Asset Management, L. purchased 25,687 shares of Anterix stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,181,858.87.

Shares of Anterix stock opened at $38.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 18.54 and a quick ratio of 18.54. Anterix Inc has a 1 year low of $29.38 and a 1 year high of $51.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.50. The stock has a market cap of $498.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.23.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52). Anterix had a negative net margin of 1,397.75% and a negative return on equity of 16.25%. The company had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.36 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Anterix Inc will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Anterix in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Anterix from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anterix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATEX. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Anterix by 183.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 23,192 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Anterix during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Anterix by 72.0% during the third quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,553,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,835,000 after buying an additional 1,905,770 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Anterix by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Anterix by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

About Anterix

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on enabling private broadband connectivity for critical infrastructure and enterprise businesses. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

