Ovintiv (OVV) versus The Competition Critical Survey

Ovintiv (NYSE: OVV) is one of 184 publicly-traded companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Ovintiv to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and risk.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Ovintiv and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Ovintiv
|$6.73 billion
|$234.00 million
|0.84
|Ovintiv Competitors
|$10.01 billion
|$468.00 million
|3.77
Profitability
This table compares Ovintiv and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Ovintiv
|3.48%
|8.52%
|3.98%
|Ovintiv Competitors
|-16.08%
|-2.95%
|4.45%
Dividends
Ovintiv pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.8%. Ovintiv pays out 11.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies pay a dividend yield of 7.5% and pay out 47.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Ovintiv is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
57.0% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Ovintiv shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Risk and Volatility
Ovintiv has a beta of 2.16, suggesting that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ovintiv’s rivals have a beta of 2.02, suggesting that their average share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Ovintiv and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Ovintiv
|1
|12
|3
|0
|2.13
|Ovintiv Competitors
|2494
|9412
|12913
|437
|2.45
Ovintiv presently has a consensus target price of $17.89, indicating a potential upside of 550.65%. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 201.62%. Given Ovintiv’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ovintiv is more favorable than its rivals.
Summary
Ovintiv rivals beat Ovintiv on 9 of the 15 factors compared.
Ovintiv Company Profile
There is no company description available for Ovintiv Inc.
