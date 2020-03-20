Oshkosh Corp to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $2.66 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:OSK)

Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Oshkosh in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, March 15th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.33. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Oshkosh’s FY2020 earnings at $7.52 EPS.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on OSK. ValuEngine raised Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Oshkosh from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Oshkosh from $103.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised Oshkosh from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Oshkosh from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.25.

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $53.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Oshkosh has a 12-month low of $50.38 and a 12-month high of $95.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSK. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Oshkosh by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Oshkosh by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO David M. Sagehorn sold 9,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total value of $915,580.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,891,511.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James C. Freeders sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.28, for a total value of $315,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,059.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 167,864 shares of company stock valued at $15,421,607. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.44%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

