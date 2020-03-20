Oppenheimer Weighs in on Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:IONS)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer raised their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer analyst E. Rajavelu now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.03). Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.29.

Shares of IONS stock opened at $46.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 9.90 and a current ratio of 9.97. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $41.20 and a 52 week high of $86.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.25.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $494.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.05 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 157.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $61,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $846,567.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 3,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total transaction of $231,367.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,055 shares of company stock valued at $303,660. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,790,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,006,000 after acquiring an additional 374,736 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 133.0% in the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,179,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,678,000 after buying an additional 1,244,187 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,038,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,159,000 after buying an additional 225,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,443,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,134,000 after buying an additional 15,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,035,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.