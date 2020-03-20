Oppenheimer Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, March 16th. Oppenheimer analyst E. Rajavelu now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.44 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.47. Oppenheimer has a “Underperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

Shares of VNDA stock opened at $8.21 on Wednesday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.12 and a 52-week high of $18.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.14. The company has a market capitalization of $429.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.45.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 50.86%. The firm had revenue of $60.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.77 million.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNDA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares during the period. 98.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO James Patrick Kelly sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $64,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,279,272.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 9,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $151,472.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,234,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,753,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,642 shares of company stock valued at $234,100 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

