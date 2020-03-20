Oppenheimer Boosts Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $410.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its target price hoisted by Oppenheimer from $375.00 to $410.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ADBE. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $385.00 to $370.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Adobe from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Griffin Securities increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $337.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $307.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $142.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $351.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $313.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.23. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $386.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. Adobe’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 16,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.00, for a total value of $5,565,648.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.70, for a total value of $4,004,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,445 shares of company stock valued at $19,174,961. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

