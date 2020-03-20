ONEX (TSE:ONEX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $41.77

ONEX Co. (TSE:ONEX) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$41.77 and last traded at C$41.93, with a volume of 170075 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$50.41.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of ONEX from C$97.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of ONEX from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$105.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of ONEX from C$88.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of ONEX from C$95.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$77.85 and its 200-day moving average price is C$80.52.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

