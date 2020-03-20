OneSavings Bank (LON:OSB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

OneSavings Bank (LON:OSB)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They presently have a GBX 400 ($5.26) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 530 ($6.97). Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 81.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on OSB. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of OneSavings Bank in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of OneSavings Bank in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of OneSavings Bank in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 463.75 ($6.10).

OSB opened at GBX 220.40 ($2.90) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 388.80 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 386.30. OneSavings Bank has a 1-year low of GBX 275.80 ($3.63) and a 1-year high of GBX 461 ($6.06). The company has a market cap of $890.89 million and a P/E ratio of 4.16.

OneSavings Bank Plc operates as a specialist lender and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. The company operates through two segments, Buy-to-Let/SME and Residential Mortgages. It offers fixed, notice, easy access, and regular savings products, including ISAs. The company also provides buy to let and commercial mortgages, as well as development loans to small and medium sized developers of residential property; first charge, second charge, and shared ownership residential mortgage loans; and personal and secured loans, as well as funding lines to non-bank finance companies secured against portfolios of financial assets, principally mortgages and leases.

