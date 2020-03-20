OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $17.10

OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.10 and last traded at $17.11, with a volume of 396438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.40.

A number of analysts have commented on OMF shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on OneMain from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on OneMain from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Northland Securities started coverage on OneMain in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.08.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 2.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.07.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.21. OneMain had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 19.93%. The firm had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that OneMain Holdings Inc will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a $2.83 dividend. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous None dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.64%.

In other news, Director Jay N. Levine acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.88 per share, for a total transaction of $437,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,673,519 shares in the company, valued at $58,496,595.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay N. Levine acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.72 per share, for a total transaction of $307,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,643,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,208,903.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 53,520 shares of company stock worth $1,527,271. 3.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMF. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

About OneMain (NYSE:OMF)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

