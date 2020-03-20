Oncimmune (LON:ONC) Rating Reiterated by FinnCap

Oncimmune (LON:ONC)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reiterated by equities researchers at FinnCap in a research note issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of ONC opened at GBX 50.50 ($0.66) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 53.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 59.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.94 million and a PE ratio of -3.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 375.32. Oncimmune has a twelve month low of GBX 30 ($0.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 115 ($1.51).

In other news, insider Geoffrey Neil Hamilton-Fairley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.92), for a total transaction of £17,500 ($23,020.26).

Oncimmune Holdings Plc, an early cancer detection company, develops and commercializes products to diagnose cancer in the United Kingdom and North America. The company engages in the development of autoantibody based platform to allow cancer detection to a range of solid cancer tumor types. It offers EarlyCDT-Lung, a blood test, which is ordered by a doctor to aid in the risk assessment and early detection of lung cancer in high-risk patients and to stratify indeterminate pulmonary nodules for the risk of malignancy.

