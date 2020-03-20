Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Insider Selling

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $34.30 and last traded at $34.97, with a volume of 46414 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.00.

Specifically, SVP Omar Segura sold 16,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $728,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OLLI. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.86.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.