Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $33.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Occidental Petroleum traded as low as $9.01 and last traded at $9.46, with a volume of 1968885 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.34.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on OXY. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Occidental Petroleum from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Mizuho raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks cut Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.79.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, SVP Oscar K. Brown bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.44 per share, with a total value of $137,200.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 150,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,135,482.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Klesse bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.81 per share, with a total value of $236,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 149,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,762,087.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 28,758 shares of company stock valued at $497,151. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OXY. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 78.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.21). Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 29.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 217.93%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

