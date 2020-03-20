NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on the stock from $140.00 to $90.00. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an outperform rating on the stock. NXP Semiconductors traded as low as $70.38 and last traded at $70.44, with a volume of 1337332 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.08.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NXPI. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 265.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a PE ratio of 89.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.28.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 2.74%. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.66%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

