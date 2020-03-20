Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $24.90

Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.90 and last traded at $26.41, with a volume of 67733 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.49.

NTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Cleveland Research lowered shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James set a $55.00 price objective on Nutrien and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

The company has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.19). Nutrien had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 82.95%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTR. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Nutrien by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 22,371,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,652 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 13,175,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,670,000 after purchasing an additional 173,724 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,707,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,325,000 after purchasing an additional 850,459 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,350,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,388,000 after purchasing an additional 594,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,833,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

