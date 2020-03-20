Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) Shares Purchased by HM Capital Management LLC

HM Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the quarter. Nutrien makes up about 1.2% of HM Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. HM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 135.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its holdings in Nutrien by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 12,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nutrien by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nutrien by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NTR opened at $27.40 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $55.34. The firm has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.29.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 4.98%. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.95%.

A number of research analysts have commented on NTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Nutrien to and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Nutrien from to in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Nutrien from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

