Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.95-1.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.84. Nucor also updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.95-1.00 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nucor from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Nucor from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nucor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Nucor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nucor has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.50.

Get Nucor alerts:

Shares of NUE opened at $30.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.34. Nucor has a 1 year low of $27.52 and a 1 year high of $61.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.11.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. Nucor had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Nucor will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.35%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.