Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Issues Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) updated its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.95-1.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.85. Nucor also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.95-1.00 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Nucor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Nucor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nucor from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nucor from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Nucor from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Get Nucor alerts:

NYSE NUE opened at $30.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.11. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.61. Nucor has a 12-month low of $27.52 and a 12-month high of $61.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.35%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.