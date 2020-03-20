North West (TSE:NWC) Price Target Lowered to C$25.00 at CIBC

North West (TSE:NWC) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

NWC has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on North West from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on North West from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of NWC stock opened at C$20.20 on Monday. North West has a 1-year low of C$18.08 and a 1-year high of C$31.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$26.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$27.76. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.02, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 117 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 44 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 22 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; 1 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and 1 North West Company Fur Marketing outlet that offers wild furs, handicrafts, and authentic Canadian heritage products.

